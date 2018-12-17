Charity dinner raises more than £3,000 Huntington’s

A fundraising dinner has served up more than £3,000 to support families living with an incurable neurological condition.

More than 120 people ate, drank and danced the night away at Logie Country House near Inverurie on behalf of the charity Scottish Huntington’s Association (SHA), the only one in the country supporting people impacted by the degenerative condition Huntington’s disease.

The fundraiser was organised by Lauren Boag from Insch, who suffers from the condition herself, to help support other families having to cope with the various challenges Huntington’s brings with it.

She said: “SHA does amazing work with people across the country and I know the money will go towards helping improve their lives.”

The condition typically begins to develop between the ages of 30 and 50 and sufferers may lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or make decisions.

They will likely eventually need 24-hour care.

SHA supports the 1,100 people living with the disease in Scotland through a national network of specialists.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses