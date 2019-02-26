Dine out with Dons legends Joe Harper and Craig Brown

Members of the public are being given the chance to dine with two football club legends in aid of charity.

An Evening with Craig Brown and Joe Harper takes place next month to benefit Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust and is being run by Sodexo, the Dons’ catering and events partner.

Guests will have the opportunity to ask the pair questions during an informal chat, which will be hosted by the charity’s trustee Steve Innes.

Those who attend the event will also be invited for a three-course meal, after which there will be a live auction and a raffle with an array of prizes.

Stephanie Hoare, sales manager at the football club, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting An Evening with Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie.

“Our chefs have been working hard to create the menu for the event and we all look forward to welcoming guests on the evening to raise money for this worthwhile cause.”

Tickets for the event are £50 per person.

For more information or to book tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2ICUfb7, email salesaberdeen@sodexo.com or call 01224 650445.