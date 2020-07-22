Dine in at Aberdeen ice-cream parlour from tomorrow

An Aberdeen ice-cream parlour has announced plans to let customers dine in from tomorrow.

Crollas Gelateria in Rosemount will allow customers to eat on their premises after running a takeaway only service for the last few weeks.

The popular ice-cream shop announced these plans on social media.

Strict social distancing will be in place throughout the store, with limited tables availaible.

They will not be accepting reservations and all purchases will be given in takeaway containers.