Get your Evening Express digital edition free for one month

As we enter another period of full-scale lockdown, the normal rhythms of life will be disrupted, just as they were back in March.

Contact with loved ones is now limited, access to the outside world is curtailed, businesses big and small have closed their doors and the freedoms we were starting to enjoy again have been taken away.

These are anxious, troubling times but I want to assure you the Evening Express and all our staff are determined to continue serving the community as we have done for more than 140 years.

Our team of reporters – who have been working remotely from our newsroom since March – are committed to bringing you the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic as well as stories from your communities, six days a week.

Given the national emergency currently gripping our country, we have decided to make our digital edition subscription-free to everyone for the next month.

If you choose to sign up there will be no charge for a month – and before that period expires we will be in touch to see if you wish to continue with your subscription.

Once you have signed up you will have access to a digital replica of our print edition, which can be viewed on any internet browser, on mobile, desktop or tablet.

In times like these, when families are split apart and anxiety levels are sky-high, we don’t take reader loyalty for granted. We appreciate everyone who is taking the time to read our newspaper.

Once again our lives have been up-ended by the coronavirus pandemic and no one knows how long it will be before normality returns. But one thing I can assure you is that the Evening Express and its staff will continue our reporting until it does.

Craig Walker, Editor Evening Express