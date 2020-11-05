Digital donations can now be made to PoppyScotland on Aberdeen buses

Bus passengers will now be able to make donations to a charity supporting the armed forces community in the run-up to Armistice Day.

First Bus has QR codes on its fleet of vehicles in the Granite City to help locals pledge cash to the PoppyScotland appeal.

The coronavirus crisis has affected funds for the important cause.

First Bus has teamed up with Poppyscotland to create a digital campaign to allow customers and staff alike to still support it in a safe and contactless way as we once again honour those fallen and surviving veterans of conflict.

The charity supports current Armed Forces personnel who protect and fight for the freedoms we take for granted.

Services in Aberdeen is taking part by displaying a special sticker and posters around the buses to help raise awareness of the campaign.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director of First Scotland, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important and solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our armed forces and we wanted to do something to mark the occasion.

“We have a number of veterans working for First Bus across all of our Scotland depots and we are very proud of their efforts and sacrifice, so this is our way of saying thank you to them as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms our country now takes for granted.

“We have all had a truly horrible year as we pull together to fight the impact of the global pandemic, and it is a good time to reflect and remember the bravery and courage of those fallen and surviving veterans of conflict as well as current armed forces who protect and fight for the freedoms we take for granted.”