New digital book club to begin in Aberdeen

A charity which helps older people learn how to use new technology has launched a digital book club.

Silver City Surfers offers a range of different drop-in services to help those over 55 to gain confidence in using various technologies, whether that’s smartphones, tablets, laptops and software such as Skype.

Now, to add to its offerings, it has started a digital book club.

Anyone over 55 is welcome to join the group, where they will read classic favourites or discover new books, while chatting about them over a cup of tea or coffee.

There will also be a tutor present to help out with all their technology needs.

The book club is scheduled to take place on the last Tuesday of every month at 2pm at Michies Cafe on 391 Union Street.

For more information, contact silvercitysurfers@gmail.com

It will begin with the session tomorrow.