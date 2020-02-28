Digital advertising approved for new north-east coffee shop

Plans for two digital menu boards at a new north-east coffee shop have been approved.

Starbucks applied for permission to add the signs at their cafe at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill last month.

The move to build a new outlet in Aberdeenshire was given the go-ahead last year and it is currently under construction.

Starbucks wants to add the signs to the drive-thru lane of their new premises on Venture Drive.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report by planning chiefs from Aberdeenshire Council said the menu boards would not be a problem for people travelling in the area.

It said: “The height of the proposed signage would not distract road users.

“The signs would be located in the drive-thru lane of the premises and therefore would be largely screened.

“It would not detract from the amenity or character of the area, which is a business park.”