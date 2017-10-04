Digging in as work begins on £1.5m project to transform scrubland into new Aberdeen park

Work has started on a new £1.5 million project in Aberdeen aimed at creating a user-friendly community park out of scrubland.

The Middlefield Project will see the creation of new pedestrian and cycle-friendly paths, improved pavements on two streets and a new park suitable for the residents who live close by.

It will also see the raising of the Scatterburn from below to above ground as part of flood alleviation.

The scheme will work by creating a burn above ground which will collect rainwater that currently goes into pipes underground.

The Scatterburn used to flow on the surface, but it is thought to have been channelled into a culvert by town planners shortly after World War 2.

Aberdeen City Council will contribute £500,000 for the flood alleviation work, £426,813 will come from Scottish Natural Heritage for environmental improvements, Nestrans will give £150,445 for pedestrian priority works on Provost Rust Drive and Manor Avenue, and a provisional award of £469,093 will come from Sustrans for active travel route improvements.

Mike Cantlay, chairman of Scottish Natural Heritage, said: “The impact of a robust green infrastructure on a community can be revolutionary.

“From improving physical and mental health, attracting business to an area, to reducing flood risk and improving biodiversity.”