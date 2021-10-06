Dig out your dookers! Northfield pool is finally reopening after 3 years

A city swimming pool which has been closed for more than three years is set to finally reopen next year, sport chiefs have confirmed.

Northfield pool – which is operated by public body Sport Aberdeen – closed in March 2018 following a plant failure.

The council-owned facility’s return to full service has been long-awaited by the community, with residents forced to travel to other parts of the city.

Since it has been closed the pool has also become a target for vandalism and anti-social behaviour, with a number of incidents in the last three years.

However, work to bring it back to life finally began earlier this year after a £4.8 million contract was awarded.

And now Sport Aberdeen’s managing director Alistair Robertson has confirmed the pool is due to open next summer.

Pool to open ‘by summer next year’

“I would anticipate completion by summer next year,” he told Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee.

“I think the weather and the winter period will determine how close we are to our estimated period of May or June, but that is our hope.”

SNP councillor Neil Copland praised the progress with the project and said it would be “much-used” once it is completed.

When it reopens the facility will also include a 40-station gym and “wellness hub”.

‘Significant piece of infrastructure’ for area

Mr Robertson added Sport Aberdeen is committed to increasing opportunities to participate in physical activity in what the council describes as “regeneration areas” – a category which includes Northfield – to improve the health of those living in the community.

“It’s something which is being pushed hard at a Scottish Government level,” he said.

“Something we have all recognised is the importance of health and physical activity has never been higher.”

Council leader Jenny Laing said the pool would be a “significant piece of infrastructure for Northfield and the surrounding area”.

She called for “pressure to be put on at a national level” to ensure similar projects are delivered in other regeneration areas of the city.