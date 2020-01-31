Aberdeen residents being asked to help dig in to plant trees

Volunteers are being sought to help plant hundreds of trees at Seaton Park.

Residents will learn more about biodiversity, trees and forests, while improving natural habitats on their doorstep.

Hosted by the Aberdeen University Woodland Society, those taking part will be shown how to plant the saplings.

Once planted, volunteers will be able to pinpoint the trees on Google maps and return to the spot to see how they progress.

Native species will be planted to replace dying trees which were showing signs of disease, and will also prevent soil erosion, improve local biodiversity and create a safe habitat for wildlife in the park.

The event will be held on Wednesday from 11am-4pm, and those attending should meet along the river at Seaton Park.

Volunteers are advised to bring sturdy shoes, a packed lunch and tools if available.