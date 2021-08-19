Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

‘Difficult decision’: Elgin bar closes temporarily after worker tests positive for Covid

By Kirstin Tait
19/08/2021, 8:05 am Updated: 19/08/2021, 8:28 am
The Caberfeidh bar in Elgin has closed due to Covid concerns. Photo: DCT Media
A Moray bar has been forced to close temporarily due to coronavirus.

The Caberfeidh in Elgin announced its closure on Wednesday after two staff were forced to self-isolate.

Despite remaining open throughout the majority of the pandemic, owners say it was “a sad day for the Caberfeidh” as they confirmed they will be shut until further notice.

The Caberfeidh Bar in Elgin has closed temporarily. Photo: DCT Media

The bar, on Main Street, which is popular for its live music and hearty meals, will also stop offering takeaways for now.

However, the team say that when they have more information and it is safe to do so, they will update customers on their reopening.

‘Sad day at the Caberfeidh’

In a social media post, owners wrote: “It is a sad day at the Caberfeidh, having remained open throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, we are having to close our door until further notice. This includes our takeaway service.

“In the last 12 hours we have had a member of staff identified as a close contact of a positive case and a second member of staff has come back with two positive lateral flow tests.

“Both members of staff have carried out a PCR tests and are isolating as per the guidelines while we await the results.

“We are working with the remaining staff to organise getting them tested due to us not wanting to risk any of our customers or their friends and families health.

An announcement from the staff at the Caberfeidh has been pinned to the door. Photo: DCT Media

“We have taken the difficult decision to close until we have a clearer picture of how things are with the rest of our staff in an attempt to keep everyone safe.

“We are working with the local authority and Track and Trace to ensure that anyone who may be affected by this news is contacted should they need to be.

“As soon as we have more information and feel that it is safe to reopen we will update everyone here.

“Once again, we at the Caberfeidh wholeheartedly appreciate the support you have given us through out the last 18 months and the support that I’m sure you will continue to give us.

“Many thanks, John and the team.”