Diesel the dog is fuel of life after animal volunteers scoop awards

A north-east search and rescue dog and his handler have been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Ten-year-old springer spaniel Diesel and his handler Gary Carroll, from Torphins, who work with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), were recognised by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) at the House of Lords.

Diesel works in the SFRS urban search and rescue sector, which involves hunting for survivors when buildings collapse.

He also helps to look for vulnerable missing persons and searches for survivors of traffic accidents who sometimes wander off.

In 2015 he was sent to search for survivors of the devastating earthquake in Nepal.

Mr Sawyer said: “Diesel is an amazing dog and a fantastic example of the positive relationship between animals and humans.

“This dog not only provides a vital service for members of the public in desperate need but also helps safeguard his handler and other rescuers in potentially dangerous situations.

“Diesel is a very deserving winner of IFAW’s Animal of the Year Award.”

Gary, a crew commander with SFRS and an ISAR dog handler, said: “Having trained dogs like Diesel is so important in protecting the safety of people both in the UK and for work overseas.

“In major building collapses and earthquakes, we really rely on them to let us know if people are alive or not and we can trust their responses.

“I also want to thank my wife Marianne for always assisting so much with training, and happily spending so much of our holidays hiding for our dogs to find her!”

Also honoured were Keith and Pauline Marley, who run the New Arc, a wildlife and animal rescue centre in Auchnagatt, just outside Ellon.