Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Lego films are top picks from Aberdeen’s libraries in 2018

A children’s author and a popular animated film were the biggest draws at Aberdeen’s libraries this year, new data shows.

Writer Jeff Kinney was the most popular author at seven of Aberdeen’s 17 public libraries in 2018, with no fewer than eight of his hit series Diary of a Wimpy Kid appearing in the top 10 most-borrowed list.

And Lego movies proved to be the most favourite DVD in Aberdeen over the last 12 months.

The data came from Aberdeen City Council, which runs the city’s libraries and compiles an annual top 10 list of most-borrowed books and DVDs at each library.

Kinney appeared in the 17 top 10 lists 53 times and two Lego movies – Ninjago and Batman – appeared a combined 19 times.

Visitors to Cornhill Library have been particular fans of Kinney this year, as his books accounted for six of the 10 most-borrowed.

Those favourites were Cabin Fever, Dog Days, The Long Haul, The Ugly Truth, The Last Straw and The Third Wheel.

Children’s books featured most often on the lists.

Councillor Martin Greig, pictured, of the council’s education operational delivery committee, said he was pleased so many children are visiting the city’s libraries.

He added: “They are great resources and it is great to see such high volume of usage in the city. Library staff work very hard in encouraging children and young people to come through the doors and this is an example of that work paying off.”

Appearing in the lists 15 times was children’s writer Jean Adamson, who wrote the Topsy and Tim Series.

Her books were top of the lists at Dyce and Mastrick libraries.

Another popular author in Aberdeen was comedian-turned-writer David Walliams, who appeared in the lists 11 times.

His books such as The World’s Worst Children, The Boy In The Dress and Bad Dad, proved popular and he topped the list at Kincorth Library.

At Aberdeen Central Library, the Lee Child book The Midnight Line was the most borrowed book. Famous for his Jack Reacher series of detective novels, Child appeared in the lists 11 times.

Second in the central library top 10 was north-east writer Stuart Macbride’s crime novel Now We Are Dead.

Kinney features four times on the list in third, fourth, seventh and eighth place with Cabin Fever, Hard Luck, The Getaway and the Last Straw.

Pamela Butchart’s Never Tickle a Tiger is fifth in the list followed by The World’s Worst Children by Walliams.

Two children’s books complete the list – Gorilla Loves Vanilla by Chaie Strathie and Topsy and Tim Start School by Adamson.

Topping the most-borrowed DVD list at the library was Despicable Me 3, followed by Paddington 2, Captain Underpants, The BFG and The Boss Baby.

The Lego Ninjago Movie came next followed by The Emoji Movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid 4 and Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescues.

See the Evening Express website to see the top-10 lists of borrowed books and DVD at your local library.