Aberdeen residents encouraged to keep isolation diaries for future generations

North-east residents are being encouraged to keep diaries of their time during self-isolation to help future residents learn about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives have launched an appeal for people to keep records of what they have been doing, as well as the impact Covid-19 has had on their lives.

Archivist Phil Astley said the archives hold previous records from outbreaks such as the plague, typhoid and Spanish flu.

He said: “We’ve got a lot of records going back to medieval times, we’ve got records from flus, the Spanish flu and typhoid.

“We’re putting out an appeal for people to keep diaries of their time which can actually be submitted to us.

“During the typhoid and Spanish flu, there were a bunch of records we have today that are no longer kept.

“A lot of information about the Spanish flu came from school log books but we don’t keep those anymore.

“We want to make sure we have access in the future.

“To ensure that a record of the north-east of Scotland’s experience of the current national emergency is created and maintained for the future, we are asking people of all ages to consider keeping a diary in the coming weeks and months to be submitted to the archive when the crisis is over.

“You can use good old-fashioned pen and paper or digital formats to record the impact of the coronavirus on your household and community.

“Audio and photo diaries are also welcome.”

Any information submitted will help to preserve records of this period of history for many years to come, assisting future historians and researchers looking back on the outbreak.

Phil added: “Obviously some things might be personal and they don’t want them made public, so we can keep them for 75 to 100 years before they’re made public, we’re used to doing that.

“If people are concerned about their personal information we can keep it closed.”

The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives will be accepting the diaries in the future when the coronavirus outbreak is no longer an ongoing concern.

More details of how to submit the diaries will be made available via the Facebook page Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives.

