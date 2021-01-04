Diamond-encrusted Rolex, Versace ball gown and a lucky penny among items left at Aberdeen Travelodges in 2020

A 60-year-old lucky penny, a bag full of doctors diagnostic equipment and a set of gold gnashers are among the bizarre items left at Travelodges in the north-east in the past year.

The budget hotel operator has today published its audit of items left behind at its 563 properties with some strange and wonderful items making the list.

In Aberdeen, dozy guests left behind items including a three-foot-long wedding bouquet made of wildflowers, a crate of vintage whisky, a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch, giant angel wings, a father of the bride speech and a Versace ball gown, alongside an antique jewellery box.

A bag full of doctors diagnostic equipment was uncovered at the hotel chain’s Aberdeen Central location, with the lucky penny fortunately found at the Justice Mill Lane hotel.

Indeed one guest must have felt lost on their departure after leaving behind a four-foot-high Aberdeen Angus cuddly toy.

Elgin’s new 61-bedroom hotel was not to be left off the list, with a Swarovski encrusted four-foot Red Deer statue left behind by one visitor.

Across the country, some even stranger finds were made with keys to an Aston Martin left behind in Ayr, however, more bizarrely deeds to land and a title in the Highlands were found in the firm’s Dundee Strathmore Avenue hotel.

The most bizarre discovery on the list has to be the discovery of a groom fast asleep in room 11 in full wedding attire at Dundee Central Travelodge.

The groom, who had opted for a catnap prior to his big day, overslept and the alarm was not raised until the bride arrived at the wedding venue, sparking fear he had got cold feet.

However, disaster was averted as a mad dash to the venue, coupled with some assistance from housekeeping staff, allowed the groom to make the ceremony and tie the knot on his big day.

Shakila Ahmed of Travelodge said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 47 hotels across the length and breadth of Scotland, four of which are in Aberdeen, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“This year, as we kept some of our hotels open in Scotland during both lockdowns to support local communities and provide accommodation for key workers, local authorities and for businesses that could travel for work we have seen a rise in items being left behind by medical professionals.

“This includes a doctor’s bag filled with diagnostic equipment, scrubs and crocs plus lots of personalised face masks.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time-poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

“In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

Items left at Travelodge’s Scottish hotels