Diamond-encrusted deer statue among bizarre objects left at Aberdeen Travelodges

A diamond-encrusted deer statue and 150 pieces of shortbread meant as wedding favours are just some of the bizarre items left behind at hotels in Aberdeen.

Hotel chain Travelodge released a list of some of the weird and wonderful items that have been left in rooms across the city.

At the Aberdeen airport hotel 150 pieces of shortbread that were to be used as wedding favours were left.

And at the Aberdeen central branch a set of company accounts and a lucky 20-year-old Mont Blanc pen were forgotten by their owners.

The most bizarre has to be a Red Deer statue encrusted with diamonds, which was left behind at their hotel on Justice Mill Lane.

While another unusual item discovered was a Punch and Judy booth at the chain’s Bucksburn hotel.

In Peterhead, one guest left behind a model replica of the Loch Ness monster.

Elsewhere in Scotland strange items including a bucket of sand from Skye, a flatpack treehouse, a gallon of water from Loch Ness, a suitcase full of Scots Porridge Oats and a grey pet parrot called Braveheart were left behind.

Bizarrely someone also managed to forget their Scottie Dogs, with Hamish and Ramsay left at a hotel in Falkirk.

And, perhaps unbelievably, someone left behind their Bentley at the Glenrothes Travelodge.

Across the UK the list of bizarre items left behind include a replica Meghan Markle dress.

A royal enthusiast from Houston, in the US who was staying at the London City Travelodge had to make a return journey from Heathrow Airport and buy a new airline ticket when she left behind her much treasured wedding dress.

And a cheerleading team in Manchester managed to leave behind a case of pom-poms ahead of a national competition.

Shakila Ahmed, from Travelodge, said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 44 Scottish hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get a range of fascinating items left behind.

“This year’s audit includes: A chatty African Grey Parrot called Braveheart, a Great Grandmother called Agnes, a 1945 bottle of single malt Whisky and even a gallon of water from Loch Ness.”