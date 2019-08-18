Campaign launched to save north-east village’s historic phone box from being cut off forever

A campaign has been launched to save a north-east village’s phone box.

Councillor Robbie Withey, who represents the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward, said villagers were keen to keep the phone in Monymusk due to the poor mobile phone signal in the area.

It has been earmarked for removal as part of a BT consultation to reduce the number of telephone boxes across the UK.

Residents claim it still plays a vital role in keeping the community connected to the rest of the world.

Mr Withey said: “The consultation process is due to end this week and already several residents from Monymusk have responded to ask that the phone box remain in the village.

“There are several reasons why Monymusk has a special case to keep the phone box.

“Firstly, it is very much a historic village and the old red phone box is a key part of the traditional look and feel of the village square, located opposite the war memorial and outside the post office.

“Secondly, it is important for the people that use it – and in Monymusk it is used.

“The village location means mobile phone signal is often hit-and-miss and the public phone box provides another way of communication when the signal is down.

“We are requesting the phone box is retained and also that the line is kept live.

“I have already been approached by several residents about the matter and many more are believed to be keen on adding their signatures to a letter to BT requesting that it be kept.”

A BT spokeswoman said: “Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90% in the past decade.

“We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones, including whether others are available nearby and usage.”

People are being encouraged to adopt phone boxes if they do not want them to be removed.

Some have already been turned into libraries and mini coffee shops under the scheme offered by BT.