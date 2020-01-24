Aberdeen event to put diabetes in the spotlight

A series of talks on diabetes will bring the public, researchers and clinicians together.

A total of one in 15 people in the UK have diabetes, with a quarter not being diagnosed.

However, research has shown that more than half of all cases of type-2 diabetes could be prevented, delayed or even reversed by a healthy lifestyle.

The event will discuss diabetes theory and practice, examining why specific diets or lifestyle regimes work for some but not for others.

Professor Baukje de Roos, chair in nutrition at the Rowett Institute, will speak on the day, alongside Consultant Diabetologist for NHS Grampian, Dr Wendy Watson.

The free drop-in event takes place monthly at the Suttie Centre Cafe at Foresterhill Health Campus.

The next session will be held on Monday from 6-7.30pm.