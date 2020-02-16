Diabetes charity to host event at north-east church

A major charity is looking for people to help boost their efforts in the city.

Diabetes Scotland is visiting the St Fittick’s Church Centre on Walker Road, Torry, next Thursday between 2 and 4pm.

The charity works to prevent people developing Type 2 diabetes and fund research into treatments.

Alison Grant, from Diabetes Scotland, said: “If you live with diabetes yourself, care for someone with the condition, or have strong links to diabetes, then our Diabetes in Scotland – Making Change Happen event is for you.

“We want to hear your concerns, share our priorities for the future and discuss ways you can get involved in helping make change happen.”