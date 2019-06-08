Aberdeen researcher publishes book on diabetes

A researcher from Aberdeen hopes to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with diabetes.

Stewart McLennan, 26, is studying a PhD in bioengineering at McGill University, in Montreal, Canada, where he has written a book of tips for fellow insulin-dependent diabetics to keep glucose levels stable.

Mr McLennan said: “When I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 20, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

“This ebook is not intended to address all advice for people with diabetes, in particular those who have additional health needs, or to replace the advice given by healthcare professionals.

“It gives all insulin-dependent people with diabetes useful tips, as well as further detail on controlling their blood glucose levels.”

The Tips for Insulin-Dependent Diabetics’ book is available via the Amazon Kindle Store.