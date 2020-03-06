Development plan for north-east approved by councillors

A long-term plan for the future of Aberdeenshire has been approved.

The local development plan was discussed by councillors at Aberdeenshire Council’s full council meeting yesterday.

The plan sets out the lay of the land for future use in planning and employment developments.

It looks at a number of different priorities for employment land allocations, retail centres, greenbelt land, coastal zones and housing land allocations.

The preferred sites included in the plan will be put forward for housing and employment land where stated.

The proposed local development plan was put forward for approval by Councillor Peter Argyle.

He said: “In my view the main issues report is hugely successful. When you see it all put together it’s a lengthy document.

“The plan has been through very thorough engagement.

“We did have far more bids on the table than we need. I had a lot of emails from individuals and landowners asking for their sites to be considered but the officers have done exactly what we asked of them.”

His motion was seconded by Councillor John Cox.

It will now go before an eight-week public consultation.

However, Councillor Sandy Wallace said he disagreed with the plan, and more affordable housing was needed across the region.

He said: “What we have is a plan that is good for a very small subset of landowners.”

During the meeting a number of representations were also made by, and on behalf of, housebuilders in the north-east yesterday in the hope that their proposals will be included going forward.

These included the former Glen O’Dee Hospital in Banchory, which hoped to have the number of houses for the site increased from 40 to 100, and a proposal for 122 homes adjacent to Golf View in Ellon and 400 homes at Braehead in Stonehaven, which also included rugby facilities for the local club, which were considered an alternative rather than a preferred bid. Support to keep the Loch of Leys in Banchory as a protected site was also expressed.

Each of the alternative bid sites that were discussed at length by each of the speakers were put forward by councillors to be included in the plans, however the decision for each was that they would not be included in the proposals going forward.

The plan unveiled regeneration proposals for four north-east towns – Macduff, Banff, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.