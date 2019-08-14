Developers submits plans to convert former north-east church into gym

A developer is hoping to convert a former north-east church into a new gym.

Proposals for the changes to the Apostolic Church on Ware Road, Peterhead, have been lodged.

Scott Murray has applied for planning permission for the transformation of the building.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Documents submitted with the blueprints do not give any details about the proposed changes.

Mr Murray said he was hoping for permission after speaking with council officials.

He added: “I was advised to apply for planning permission.”

Construction work has yet to start.