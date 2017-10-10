Developer’s funds for football pitches ‘will not be handed back’

A community was today reassured over fears £138,000 of developer cash originally earmarked for a North-east school football pitch could be lost.

An area of land adjacent to the new Hillside school in Portlethen was set aside for seven-a-side football pitches but after work extended over the agreed five-acre limit, the cost was raised from £138,000 to £300,000.

Residents in Portlethen had expressed concern the shortfall could spell an end to the project, and the £138,000 originally earmarked would be returned to developer Stewart Milne Homes. Community council member Alec Reid said: “It became clear the new school site, at five acres, was going to be too small to provide a new facility that met all the aims of the Curriculum for Excellence.

“If our £138,000 in current funds cannot be added to from Aberdeenshire Council’s budget to create the community pitch there is a danger the money will need handed back in June 2019.”

However, North Kincardine councillor Alison Evison said the money would be put to good use in the community.

She said: “As part of the planning agreements for the new houses at Hillside, £138,000 was allocated within developer obligations for sports pitches.

“Unfortunately a project which would have enabled the local community to utilise this money to develop these pitches themselves did not come to fruition.

“However, the money has not been lost, and partnership working between local residents and the council will enable the best use to be made of the developer obligations.”

John Low, managing director of Stewart Milne Homes North, said: “As far as we understand it, our developer contributions, which form part of a legal agreement with the local authority, cannot be reallocated or redistributed but only used for what was agreed.

“We have a current proposal to bring forward land in Portlethen for residential development consisting of affordable housing and smaller private housing.

“Should the council agree, we would be willing to explore the possibility for any potential contribution to go towards funding these pitches.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are working towards using the amount for the football pitches and we can confirm there is no risk of the funds being handed to the developers.”