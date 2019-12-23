Developer wanted to install new signs for visitors to Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council is looking for a developer to help direct visitors across the city centre.

The local authority held a consultation this summer to look at expanding the amount of signs people could use to find their way around.

Now, after a good reaction to the proposals, it is trying to find a contractor to manufacture and install the signs.

Places such as the airport, the beach, the harbour and P&J Live could be in line for the wayfinders.

They will form part of the European-wide Civitas Portis transportation project, which is worth £3.2 million to the north-east led by Aberdeen City Council and involves a consortium of council, university and private partners aimed at improving travel in the area.

The local authority has also identified a number of city centre streets that could benefit from the signs, although they have not confirmed where they will go.