Developer urges council to approve plans for modern Stonehaven care home with cinema, gym and rooftop garden

One of the developers behind plans to create a “state-of-the art” care home in Stonehaven is hoping councillors will defy advice to knock back the plans.

Scape Homes has applied for permission to create the plush facility featuring a cinema, gym and rooftop garden on a patch of empty land in the Aberdeenshire town.

The site, bound by Wallace Wynd to the east and Cowgate to the west, was formerly a gasworks and has been vacant for decades.

Personal experience opened developer’s eyes to care home problems

One of Scape Homes’ directors, Andrew Jack, is originally from Inverness but has lived in Stonehaven for more than 20 years.

The entrepreneur has previous experience designing student accommodation, and was struck by how basic some care homes were in comparison when he needed to find somewhere for his mum to be looked after locally.

Mr Jack said: “When I saw her room at this care home compared to what we had been building for students, it made me ask if this was the best we could offer in Stonehaven.”

Last summer Scape lodged plans for the 57-bed facility, which the firm said would boast “outstanding” views across Stonehaven harbour.

Mr Jack believes the design put forward, taking into account various Covid safety precautions, is a “blueprint” for how all care homes will operate in the future.

Residents complain of possible traffic impact

But councillors have been advised to reject the application when they meet on Tuesday.

A new report, which will go before members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee, explains that there have been 20 letters objecting to the scheme.

Many complaints relate to worries that the care home will result in an excess of vehicles descending on an area where parking is already in short supply.

The council has also flagged concerns that any added vehicles could cause problems for bin lorries and in potentially blocking access for the emergency services.

Health bosses say ‘no need’ for new care home

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said it was “difficult to predict” the demand for places in homes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The organisation added that there are currently enough care homes and sheltered housing complexes in the Kincardine and Mearns area to meet demand, and raised fears there may not be enough staff in the area to cover an added facility.

Roads department objects

Council road bosses have ruled that the proposals “would require significant

parking restrictions to be introduced on at least King Street, Cowgate and

Wallace Wynd”

In weighing up the arguments for and against the scheme, planning chiefs conceded that the matter was “exceptionally finely balanced”.

The document states: “On the one hand is the clear benefits of redevelopment a long term vacant site, and its beneficial reuse to provide a care home catering for

particular needs.

“The provision of a care home, in principle appears to be a sensible

solution for the site.”

But the report concludes that “in light of the constraints of the locality, and the types of vehicles that would require access around this narrow network of streets”, councillors should reject the proposals.

Developer stresses benefits

Mr Jack stressed that the 26 parking spaces, plus a space for an ambulance, already factored into plans for the site are more than enough.

He said: “That is a lot more than most care homes of a similar size in the north-east have, and it is coming at a time when the country is putting more focus on sustainable travel.

“We have carried out analysis of the parking situation in that part of town during busy periods and there have still been free spaces on the streets.

“But with 26 spaces at the complex, parking on the streets won’t be an issue.”

Mr Jack added: “This would be a purpose-built, state of the art care home taking into account Covid requirements.

“Among other things, there are no more than 10 beds to each area, all with their own assisted bathrooms.

“It is a blueprint for how care homes are going to be in the future, with this design already adapted to consider Covid challenges.

“As for the suggestion there is no need for it, we are dealing with a growing ageing population in Aberdeenshire. There is estimated to be a 130% growth in the number of over-75s by 2035.

“The location would be ideal for helping elderly people to integrate and feel part of the community, in line with Care Inspectorate.”