Developer told to tell more residents about plans for 500 homes

A developer hoping to build more than 500 new Aberdeen homes has been asked to consult more people about the project.

A proposal of application notice was lodged with Aberdeen City Council last month to build between 500 and 600 homes at Cloverhill, near Bridge of Don.

An event has been organised for the public to learn more about the plans at St Columba’s Church, Bridge of Don, tomorrow.

However, a letter from the council has requested more people are informed of the event.

The letter said: “We would ask that consideration is given to what other properties and areas should be consulted.

“This is to ensure that wide-ranging engagement with the local community is achieved, particularly as the most populated residential areas are somewhat detached from the site, such as at Greenbrae, Seaview etc.”