Developer submits new plans for 250 homes at Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Quarry

A Canadian developer has submitted new plans to create hundreds of homes at a north-east quarry.

Property developer Carterra submitted a proposal of application notice to Aberdeen City Council for 250 private flats, gym, function room, public bistro and promenade along the north side of Rubislaw Quarry.

The one, two and three-bedroom flats would be located opposite a new centre showcasing the heritage of the historic site.

Carterra’s previous £68 million plans for the site were thrown out by the council’s planning committee last summer.

The scheme drew 369 objections, with residents raising fears over the impact on animals living at the site, an increase in parking problems and said the height of the buildings would be a blot on the landscape.

Dr Maggie Bochel, of Aurora Planning, said: “We are delighted to be looking at a substantially revised scheme for this site which reflects comments made on the previous proposals from last year.

“We look forward to answering any queries at our public consultation event next month.”

The public consultation event will take place on November 30, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Treetops Hotel, from noon to 7pm.