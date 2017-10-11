Developer reveals images of £68m plan for flats, gym and bistro on Rubislaw Quarry site

Images of a how a £68 million project to redevelop Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Quarry would look have been unveiled.

Canadian developer Carttera is seeking to build around 300 rented flats, a gym, and a “heritage bistro”, which will host a permanent exhibition on the history of the famous site which gave the Granite City its name at the north of the quarry.

The proposals rival local businessman Hugh Black’s plans for the south and west of the site, where he wants to create a heritage centre celebrating the city’s granite tradition.

The centre, which would project over the side of the 466ft deep pit, would include conference and educational facilities. But Mr Black’s vision has stalled, with Rubislaw Quarry Aberdeen wrangling with the Scottish Lands Tribunal to change the deed conditions currently prohibiting it from moving forward.

Jim Tadeson, who is behind Carttera’s plans, said the company would continue to “vehemently” oppose Mr Black’s scheme as theirs would protect the “natural state” of the site better.

He said: “We want to pay tribute to this history through the architecture, and publicly accessible spaces within the building. We have another heritage centre proposed next to us, which we have been opposed to all along.

“We have always believed that the area where that centre is proposed should be preserved in its natural state.

“It should never have been proposed there, and we are fighting it vehemently. We have a wonderful opportunity on a site that is approved for development already, where we can let the public get close to the quarry and we can have a heritage component without causing disruption to trees and the community.”

The Toronto-based firm has now held a public exhibition on the project, ahead of submitting plans to Aberdeen City Council later this month.

Its design, which includes a massive building up to 10 storeys high in places, has been inspired by blocks of granite.

Mr Black declined to comment ahead of next month’s tribunal hearing.