Developer planning 350 homes on banks of River Dee

Plans are being put together for hundreds of homes on the banks of the River Dee in Torry, in a spot earmarked for something “iconic”.

First Endeavour is working on proposals to demolish commercial buildings in Aberdeen’s South Esplanade West and build as many as 350 homes.

That is 100 more than was previously planned for the prime site between the Queen Elizabeth and Victoria bridges.

Previously Aberdeen Harbour Board attempted to build 258 waterside flats there, but councillors branded its vision “too dull”.

First Endeavour has notified the council it intends to stage an online consultation event later this month or in July to gauge public opinion.

The stretch of land, which does not include the universities’ boat houses, consists of a number of former industrial units, which have lain empty for years.

When considering the last plans, councillors ruled Torry deserved something special in such a prominent place.

The harbour board was told its proposals did not show enough ambition and that one of the city’s most recognisable communities deserved better.

As the plans were rejected, planning convener Marie Boulton said: “I would like to see more ambition here. I think that this is frankly a bit dull.

“This is the gateway to Torry and I think the residents there and the development deserve a really iconic building.”

Meanwhile, it is understood the harbour board had lodged an appeal against the refusal of its plans with the council.

It is thought paperwork was lodged with Town House officials as recently as last week.

The board owned the land near the Dee when they proposed building the eight flat blocks, between four and seven storeys tall.

Last night a spokesman would not confirm who now held the deeds.

The majority of the land has been out of use for years and features a crane depot, petrol filling station, warehouse, mission hall and a hot food takeaway facing on to Victoria Road.

A rowing club, martial arts school and two nearby fish processors opposed the unsuccessful plans a year ago.

Council officers had recommended the development, which included ground floor shops and a playpark, for approval.