Developer of new Aberdeen community urged to keep Aberdeen road closure to a minimum

The developer behind a major new Aberdeen community has been urged to keep disruption to a minimum as it prepares to embark on the next stage of its project.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) has applied to Aberdeen City Council to close a main route between Cults and Kingswells from January 6.

The need for a closure is due to works taking place to improve access to the new Countesswells development.

A new route is being built to replace the first section of the Kingswells to Cults back road, known as the C128C.

The current junction with the roundabout where it meets the A944 at Kingswells will also be widened and realigned.

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor Steve Delaney expressed concerns over the closure, citing issues when it has been closed previously.

He said: “Although the closure cannot be avoided for safety reasons, I have sought assurances from both the council and the developer that these need to be kept to the absolute minimum to minimise disruption to local people.

“I will remain in touch with both the council and Countesswells development until matters become much clearer.”

The Evening Express previously revealed how work to improve the road is expected to take up to a year, although CDL bosses anticipate a total closure of three months will be sufficient.

The developer hopes to have the new road open by June.

But residents hit out after an information evening was held this month – claiming only those living in the Countesswells development were told about it beforehand.

The firm’s project director Martin Dalziel said: “When completed, the new layout will offer improved connections between Countesswells and the west of the city.

“It demonstrates our commitment to the existing and future residents at Countesswells, as well as the wider community.

“We will continue to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to ensure that, where possible, disruption is minimised through the use of agreed traffic management.”

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.