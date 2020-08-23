Developer lodges plans to build 18 new huts at north-east estate

Plans have been lodged to build a series of huts at a north-east estate.

There are already 13 structures on the Invercauld Estate near Crathie and a developer wants to add another 18.

Hutting is a traditional past time and the buildings give families the chance to live in basic accommodation during visits to the area.

Bosses at the estate hope adding more accommodation to the 100,000 acre estate in the Cairngorm National Park will attract more visitors.

Edinburgh-based firm Galbraith has applied for permission for the project on behalf of the estate.

Documents said the 18 huts would be “off-grid” and six of them would replace caravans already on the site.

A design statement said the huts would also include a composting toilet nearby and there would also be a car park.

It also said the development would be built near the A93 road and that the huts would be available to members of a Hutter club.

The document said: “The hutter will pay a ground rent to the Invercauld Estate though a Hutters Club which all the hutters would be required to join.

“The huts will be used exclusively by families or individuals and their friends for private use.

“They will not be rented out as a business or made available as temporary accommodation to all-comers, as is the case with bothies in remote places. There will be no loss of amenity for neighbouring properties through noise, odours or nuisance.”