Developer lodges plans for almost 100 new homes in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged for almost 100 new homes in an Aberdeen suburb.

The proposals, submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Cala Homes, form the final phase in development at Friarsfield in Cults. It is located between Friarsfield Road and Craigton Road to the north of Cults.

The plans are for a total of 82 homes, featuring a mix of housing types.

Nine properties would be classed as affordable housing.

In total, the last phase of the development, if given the green light, will comprise 55 five-bedroom houses, 18 four-bedroom houses, seven two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats.

Planning documents say: “Generally, the proposed development comprises two-storey detached houses with associated garden ground.

“Additionally, one apartment block is located to the north of the site and extends to three storeys.”

Infrastructure and landscaping, including a linear park to the south, also form part of the plans.

The application adds: “Parking provision comprises in-curtilage parking across the majority of the site, including garages on a number of plots and a parking court will also be implemented to serve the apartment block, which is situated in the north of the site.

“A total of 233 vehicle parking spaces will be provided across the site and cycle parking provision will be delivered in each housing plot.”

The site covers an area of 5.3 hectares. In terms of landscaping, the plans outline the development being delivered “without significantly impacting” features such as mature trees.