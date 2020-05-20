Developer hopes to change use of former Aberdeen newsagents in order to fill unit

Plans have been lodged to change the use of a former Aberdeen newsagents to be used for food and drink purposes.

Halliday Fraser Munro has submitted the plans to Aberdeen City Council on behalf of Kilkenny Properties Limited in a bid to find a new business to take it over.

The site, at 207A Union Street, was formerly a newsagents called Newsbox, but has been vacant since summer 2018.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It has been marketed since late 2018, but has not had any interest for its existing retail use.

It is hoped that if it can be used for food and drink use instead of retail, it might attract an occupier.

A statement from Halliday Fraser Munro to support the application said: “We are of the view that a change of use to this unit will benefit Union Street by diversifying the street’s offering and making the unit more marketable.”

The site is located on Union Street near its junction with Crown Street, between William Hill and Ladbrokes.