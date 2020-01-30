Developer hits back after public meeting over homes plans for historic Aberdeen site

A property developer has hit back at criticism over its plans for a historic Aberdeen site.

Carterra was heavily criticised at a public meeting on Tuesday night over its plans to build 245 flats along the north side of Rubislaw Quarry.

Residents raised concerns over a number of issues, including the visual impact of the development and an increase in traffic.

Members of the public also expressed concerns over the impact on the environment. And a vote taken at the meeting, which was organised by Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council, was unanimous in its opposition.

But now Carterra has responded, insisting its plans would enhance the quarry.

A spokeswoman for the firm, which was invited but did not send a representative to the meeting, said: “We continue to see incorrect information reported on social media about Rubislaw View and the development plans.

“With no current access to the quarry, our award-winning architects have ensured the designs for the project will enable public access, viewpoints and a chance to see the local landmark.

“With lapsed planning consent for the heritage site, and no update on the progress of any further applications, the substantially revised plans will allow those who wish to view the quarry the chance to finally do so.”

Carterra has already secured planning permission to develop the site – but those plans represent a complex less than half the size of the new proposals. Plans for a bigger project at the site, comprising around 300 flats, were thrown out last year by council planners.

A subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government also failed.

But Carterra insisted the new application had taken the public’s views into account – and hit back at claims the complex could contain as many as 12 floors.

The spokeswoman added: “Our plans include underground car parks, electric vehicle charging points and car share amenities.

“With live consent already secured for 115 flats, six storeys high with a nine-storey tower, Carterra’s revised plans also focused on the size of the development which is now eight storeys high.

“We continue to listen to the feedback and hope the new plans represent the lengths we have taken to incorporate this input back into the development – we encourage anyone looking for further information to visit our social media page and webpage.

“We are passionate about our track record in residential developments – we hope to develop this site into a stylish living and social space that opens up Rubislaw Quarry to both visitors and residents who will benefit from the Private Rental Scheme that will be offered through the 245 flats.”

The deadline for public submissions for or against the plans is February 6.