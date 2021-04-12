The London-based firm behind plans to build 140 new homes at a flattened Aberdeen office block have welcomed their approval.

Greyfriars House on Gallowgate was knocked down at the end of last year to make way for the development.

The demolition of the former Department of Work and Pensions building was carried out by Nottingham-based firm Edge at a cost of around £350,000.

Developer Telereal Trillium is behind the future vision for the site and said they are “delighted” the plans have received the backing of Aberdeen City Council.

Sam Rosenkranz, asset manager at Telereal Trillium, said: “We are delighted to receive the final approval from Aberdeen City Council for a new build scheme of up to 140 residential apartments.

“Greyfriars House has been vacant since January 2019 when its long-term tenant the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) vacated the building.

“Following no further interest from business occupiers we had to re-think the strategy for a sustainable long term use.

“In accordance with the Aberdeen City Council’s planning policy encouraging city centre living, Greyfriars House represented a great opportunity to bring this site back into a use which we believe is marketable and deliverable.

“We would like to thank the city council and members of the local community that contributed to consultation events. The council have allowed flexibility where it is required in order to encourage a scheme of high quality apartments at scale which we hope an in-coming developer will be able to achieve.’’

Aberdeen City Council planning chiefs gave the Greyfriars development the green light at the end of March.

A report by the council’s planning service said: “The proposed development would deliver additional housing in the city centre, which would comply with the vision of the City Centre Masterplan and thus, by default, with the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

“The proposed development is situated in the city centre and would be highly accessible by sustainable modes of transport – close to bus routes, immediately adjacent to city centre amenities and employers, and within walking distance of the central bus and rail stations.

“Taking into account factors such as its sustainable location, and provision of secure cycle spaces, it is considered that car ownership levels are likely to be relatively low and the impact of additional pressure on limited on-street parking spaces in the vicinity is not considered to be a significant concern.

“There would be a shortfall in off-street car parking but this is to be adequately mitigated by the purchase of two Car Club cars by the applicant.

“The new vehicular access into the site would not pose any road safety concerns.”

Blocks of between five and seven storeys will be built on the site of the former office block.

Greyfriars House was home to two murals painted by artist Helen Bur as part of Nuart Aberdeen 2019 until it was torn down.