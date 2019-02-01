Developer appeal to Scottish Government after north-east homes plans rejected

A developer has appealed to the Scottish Government in a bid to build hundreds of homes in the north-east.

Barratt North Scotland had its plans to build 121 properties at Park Place in Newtonhill rejected last year.

Members of Kincardine and Mearns area committee voted against the proposals saying it would have a negative impact on schools and roads in the area.

Planning officers had recommended the homes are given approval via a delegated grant.

A quarter of the properties in the proposal have been earmarked for affordable housing.

The local authority received 651 objections against the plans and one letter of support.

The firm has submitted an appeal against Aberdeenshire Council to Scottish Government, with a decision due in the coming months.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “I can confirm that Barratt North Scotland has submitted an appeal against the refusal of its planning application for Newtonhill given by the area committee in October last year.

“It is our view this decision was flawed for a number of reasons.

“Firstly, it will only lead to further delay in delivering affordable housing in what has been deemed a high priority area.

“In fact, the council’s own housing service positively supports our proposal because of the important contribution 30 new affordable housing units could make to this highly pressured settlement.

“The site has been designated for housing development in the last two Local Development Plans.

“The committee’s grounds for refusal were not supported by the evidence it considered.

“They were also contrary to the recommendations made by the local planning officer, as well as the masterplan approval given by the same committee less than two months before the application was submitted.”

It is expected the Scottish Government will make a decision on the development in April.

Aberdeenshire Council was contacted for comment.