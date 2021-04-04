‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to ‘much loved’ 21-year-old woman killed in farming accident

The family of a 21-year-old woman who died following a tragic farming accident have said she was “a great friend to everyone who knew her”.

Caroline Rennie was killed in an incident on farmland near Turriff on Saturday.

In a statement issued through the police her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Caroline who was so full of life, full of fun and much loved. She was a great friend to everyone who knew her and will be much missed.”

The force said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive.

Detective Inspector John Lumsden said: “Our thoughts are very much with Caroline’s family at what is a very difficult time for all who knew her and officers are supporting her family.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”