‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to Aberdeen school support assistant Alice

The family of Alice Farquharson today paid tribute to a mum who always put their needs above her own.

Officers were called to the property on Angusfield Avenue on Thursday morning following the death of the 56-year-old.

Her husband, former police inspector Keith Farquharson, has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Alice was a “well-respected and much loved” Pupil Support Assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.

In a statement her family said: “We are completely devastated at the loss of our Mum.

“She was kind and loving and always there for us, putting our needs above her own.

They added: “She loved her job and all the children there and we hope they will always remember her for the caring woman she was.

“We respectfully ask for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with our loss.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Alice at this extremely difficult time.

“Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0521 of August 29.”