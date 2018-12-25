Detectives receive more than 100 tip-offs from public in new appeal over Aberdeen taxi driver’s murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a north-east taxi driver 35 years ago have revealed more than 100 tip-offs have been made since a new appeal was launched three months ago.

George Murdoch was left for dead after a mystery assailant attacked him with a cheese wire on a quiet Aberdeen street on September 29 1983.

Police launched a fresh appeal for information to mark the 35th anniversary of Mr Murdoch’s murder in September – and have revealed they have since received 100 calls, letters and emails from around the world.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, who is leading the investigation, said the team had been overwhelmed at the response and admitted he was “amazed” at some of the information coming to light for the first time so many years on.

Mr Murdoch’s family are desperate for his killer to finally be brought to justice, and his nephew Alex McKay pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Within days of launching the fresh appeal, police had received 50 calls from members of the public with information.

Det Insp Winter said: “What amazes me is the amount of information that people will sit on and not tell the police.

“There’s little things that they have had in their head all this time, it’s all things we follow all the way through to make sure we have looked at everyone that was ever rumoured to be responsible.”

When launching the latest appeal, police confirmed officially for the first time that a cheese wire found at the scene was used in the attack – and that they have widened their suspect pool to include oil workers and fishermen, who could use such a tool in their jobs.

Mr Murdoch, known as Dod to his friends and family, picked up a passenger in the west end of Aberdeen at about 8.35pm on September 29 1983.

He told his dispatcher he was heading to Culter, but never made it to his destination.

Police later found him seriously injured on Station Road in Pitfodels, and believe he was attacked outside his sky-blue Ford Cortina and left for dead.

His nephew Alex McKay said: “Dod was a gentle, likeable and kind-hearted man, usually with a smile on his face.

“Dod would have been the only one to have seen the face of his killer, but hopefully not for much longer.

“Thirty-five years after his brutal murder, this is the most hopeful our family has ever been that this person will finally be tracked down.

“Forensic science has made huge strides forward and Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team is focused and relentless in its search for the truth.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to all who contacted the police.

“To those of you who still have information and are thinking about calling, please do so now.

“The individual who took Dod’s life impacted not only his, but also ruined his wife’s.

“We still think of my Aunt Jessie waiting at home for her husband the night he was killed.

“She had his supper all ready for him but as the minutes ticked by she put it in the oven to keep warm.

“Eventually she did see a car pulling up outside her door only it wasn’t Dod’s. It was the police arriving to deliver the most horrific and unimaginable news possible.

“Her worst nightmare had begun and, sadly, it lasted for the rest of her life. For her Christmas and New Year would never be the same again.”

Anyone with any more information should phone the police on 101, email the dedicated inbox at scdholmesaberdeen@scotlandpnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.