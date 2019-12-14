Detectives appeal for help after ‘suspicious incident’ in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident in Aberdeen.

Officers said today that a man was seen at 4am on Tuesday approaching others in Hayton Road and Western Road, Tillydrone, and detectives are working to establish if a crime took place.

Detective Constable Graham Crawford, of Aberdeen CID, said: “We are carrying out a number of inquiries in connection with a potential crime and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 4am and 4.30am.

“In particular we are eager to speak to a man wearing a green jacket who was seen speaking to another man in Western Road.

“He then caught the number 727 bus on Great Northern Road in the direction of the airport.

“We believe he is a regular user of the service at this time of the morning.

“We are also keen to speak to another man who was walking along the lane between Hayton Road and Western Road and may have seen something.

“Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time, or has any information which may be relevant, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0323 of Tuesday, 10 December, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”