Detached Portlethen family home connects indoor and outdoor living

Open-plan living, bi-folding doors leading to the garden, room to raise a family and all within easy commuting distance of the city centre – that’s what awaits the new owners of 11 Haremoss Avenue.

The detached property is situated in a quiet and popular residential area in Portlethen, around six miles south of Aberdeen.

The home boasts three bedrooms, a single garage and a driveway for several cars. To the rear is a well-maintained fully enclosed garden.

A bright entrance vestibule sets the tone for the whole house, with space for freestanding furniture and a door to the cloakroom, which has WC, wash hand basin and window.

The vestibule leads into the dining kitchen, which offers ample space for a large table and chairs and is open plan with the lounge.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of dark wood-effect gloss base units with contrasting white gloss wall units and light stone worktops.

Further wall units provide storage and incorporate the integrated microwave with oven, integrated gas hob with extractor fan, integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The lounge area is at the rear and features bi-folding doors running almost the full length of the room which seamlessly connect the inside to the outside.

A partition provides a divide between the dining kitchen and lounge and a door from the dining area leads to the integral garage via a small corridor which has plumbing for a washing machine.

The staircase climbs from the lounge to the first floor hallway which is lit by a window at the top of the stairs and has a hatch to an insulated attic which is partially floored.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, two double and one single, and all have space for freestanding furniture.

Bedroom one boasts a triple wardrobe and en-suite compromising of a shower cubicle, WC, wash hand basin, heated towel rail and window.

The family bathroom compromises of a bath with a shower above, WC and wash hand basin set in a vanity unit with storage underneath.

A lock block driveway with parking for several cars leads to a single garage with an up and over door, power, lighting, wall units and shelving, space for a washing machine and dryer and there is a door at the rear for foot access.

There is also a lawn to the front of the property and both front and rear gardens are connected via gates at either gable end.

The rear garden has a large paved patio, a deck and lawn with a gravel border, raised flower beds and a wooden shed which is to remain. The entire rear garden is bordered by a wooden fence.

Portlethen is a popular and expanding residential area which is approximately 10 minutes’ drive south from Aberdeen city centre and linked to Aberdeen city by good commuter roads.

There is also a railway station and the train to Aberdeen takes 11 minutes. Portlethen also has schools, a library, a GP practice and an NHS dentist.

The area is well served by local shops and larger stores such as an Asda, Argos and Aldi plus a community centre, swimming pool and an 18-hole golf course.

Number 11 Haremoss Avenue is for sale with James & George Collie at offers over £250,000. Email p.sales@jgcollie.co.uk, or view the property online.