‘Despicable’ thief jailed for duping Aberdeen pensioners

Police today welcomed the jail term of a “callous” thief who tricked his way into elderly people’s homes before stealing from them.

William Johnstone, 30, preyed on vulnerable elderly people to fund his drug addiction.

He was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for four years and two months.

Johnstone knocked on the doors of elderly people, most of whom were women and lived alone, posing as a workman whose firm had accidentally drilled through a water pipe nearby and needed to check their water.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Ross said he distracted them while he rifled through their handbags, stealing money and bank cards among other things.

Johnstone pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and one of being on a premises intending to commit theft.

All the offences took place between August 12 and August 17 at addresses in the city.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Machray, who led the inquiry, said: “Johnstone targeted and duped people who he perceived to be more vulnerable, and had no shame in convincing them to let him into their homes under false pretence to steal.

“I would like to thank his victims for having the confidence to speak to police which led to us being able to identify him quickly and bring him to court.

“Crimes of such a callous nature will never be tolerated and every effort will be made to bring those who target the most vulnerable people in our society to justice. We work closely with our partner agencies to reduce the number of incidents of doorstep crime, however, I would also urge people to keep an eye on more vulnerable family members, friends and members of our communities to help keep them safe.”

An 87-year-old woman, who was one of those targeted by Johnstone, said: “I’m delighted. I didn’t think he would get that.

“I’m glad he’s been locked up.

“The whole thing happened out of the blue but it’s made me more alert with anyone coming to my door.”

Another victim, 68, who did not want to be named, said she was “pleased” by the verdict.

She added: “He came to the door, he said that he cut through a water pipe and wanted me to go and check that the water wasn’t running dirty.

“I went and checked it and he followed me into my house and then he went upstairs to check my bathroom.

“After he had gone I discovered he had taken my handbag. He took all the cards including my driving licence and £30.”

During the court hearing, Shane Campbell, Johnstone’s solicitor, apologised on behalf of his client to the victims, saying he had been “absolutely desperate” to find money to fund his drug habit.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Johnstone, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, his behaviour had been “despicable”.

