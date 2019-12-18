‘Despicable act’: Thieves steal charity tin and tips jar from north-east garden centre

A children’s charity donation tin and a staff tips jar have been stolen from a north-east garden centre.

Thieves took the money from the restaurant at Inverurie Garden Centre at some point between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday

Constable James Stewart said: “This is a despicable act at any time of the year, but particularly during the festive period.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1179 of the December 15 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”