‘Desperate’ need for foster carers in the north-east

ABERDEENSHIRE Council is “desperately” seeking foster carers to help change the lives of children across the region.

There are currently 117 families in the area registered to look after a total of 170 children.

But bosses at the local authority have said they urgently need more carers to come forward from all walks of life and it is hoped between 12 and 15 new families can be recruited each year.

The council aims to keep youngsters in its care living in their local community, where possible, and to make sure they are close enough to their families to maintain regular contact.

Leigh Jolly, interim head of children’s services at the council, said: “We desperately need more foster carers. If we can’t recruit enough foster carers then we can’t keep people as close to their local communities.

“If we do not have enough foster carers then we have to go to the third sector organisations, which provide excellent foster placements, but sometimes not in the local area.

“We desperately want to keep kids as close to their local area as we can.”

The council chief believes some people may be put off registering as carers fearing they could be taking up a new role which they would find difficult.

But Ms Jolly highlighted their journey was a “very carefully driven” process, and that each family is provided with a supervisory social worker to support them.

She said: “We meet with families and talk through with them what it is about. We also talk to their own children, if they have them.

“We would then take them through some training where they are given the skills and case studies and they meet the young people themselves. We would also introduce people to other foster carers and we have support groups for foster families.”

In terms of who can register for the special role, Ms Jolly said successful candidates came from “all walks of life”, including those who work, those who don’t, and single parent families.

She added: “We need people who love children and I know that sounds obvious but they do really need to love them, enjoy being in their company and enjoy doing things with them.

“We’re also looking for people with a sense of patience and empathy as a young person might not want to naturally make that relationship. A good sense of humour is vital too. It’s hard, there’s no pretending it isn’t.

“Sometimes our carers are tried and tested but they come out the other end.”

In many cases, foster families in Aberdeenshire have been providing a fostering service for between 10 to 40 years because they find it so rewarding.

Ms Jolly said: “That is a real positive for us as a service.

“A lot of people come and foster for us and think it’s an amazing opportunity to change children’s lives. We see children come in with no confidence, no friends, sometimes unkempt, with no ability to manage school.

“We watch those children develop confidence, with many going off to college and university.”