‘Desperate need’ for cash to repair north-east bridges

A north-east council is in “desperate need” of more funds to help deal with damaged bridges across the region.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford made the comment after the Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg branded the Scottish Government’s use of taxpayers’ money as “wasteful”.

A number of bridges in the region have been damaged recently due to poor weather, with the local authority lacking the cash to repair or rebuild the structures.

The council is responsible for around 1,500 bridges in the north-east.

Last month the council said seven bridges were damaged or even swept away during heavy rain.

The authority said the affected bridges were between Millcroft and Plaidy, at Mill of Balmaud, at South Mains near Craigston Castle, at North Litterty near Craigston Castle, at Bridge of Gorrachie and at Bridge of Fortrie.

Mr Rees-Mogg was replying to a question from West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie who had campaigned for funding on projects including the demolished Abbeyton Bridge over the B966 and Park Bridge at Drumoak.

Mr Gifford said: “We are in desperate need of money from the Scottish Government. If we had anything like the national average we would have money to spend on vital services but we don’t.

“There is a bigger question of how the Scottish Government allocates funding to local authorities. We are in desperate need of more money to allow us to fund the services which need to be funded.”

Abbeyton Bridge over the B966, which serves Auchenblae, had to be demolished last Christmas.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Aberdeenshire Council is receiving £480.7 million of Scottish Government funding in 2019-20. Taken together with its decision to increase council tax by 3%, the council will have an additional £23.3m, or 5.1%, to support services, compared with 2018-19.

“It is the responsibility of individual councils to manage their own budgets and to allocate the financial resources available to them.”