Designs unveiled for cycle lanes in Aberdeen city centre

Campaigners have unveiled designs for a new cycle path in the city centre.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum has been calling on the council to build paths for cyclists in King Street and Union Street.

The artist’s impression was created as part of a competition and has now been submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

It shows a variety of people using the path, including a man on a mobility scooter and a woman on rollerskates, as well as cyclists.

Rachel Martin of the Aberdeen Cycle Forum said: “We really wanted to make the point that bikes are not just for athletic men but for women, children and people with disabilities – and there are other active travel modes like rollerblades and scooters.

“When we paint lines on the road or put cyclists in a bus lane, we appeal only to the less than 1% of mostly men who already cycle.

“We’re not appealing to the mass majority who do not.

“We need to transform our streets if we want to see real gains in the number of people commuting under their own steam.”

Ms Martin said King Street was a particularly busy road and could be difficult for cyclists to travel on because of the larger vehicles using it.

She added: “The road also has lots of HGVs that run through it and it’s important on these type of roads for cyclists and lorries to be separated.”

Under the proposals, the bike path would give students the opportunity to cycle to university and it could also be used by commuters travelling from Bridge of Don to the city centre. The forum is also keen for a path to be built on Union Street and recently launched a petition.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Professor Karl Leydecker, senior vice-principal Aberdeen University, said: “The university is keen to promote safe and environmentally friendly travel for staff and students and welcomes proposals such as this one for safer cycling routes in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen Cycle Forum said the stretch of road was reasonably flat, which made it ideal for cyclists.

It is hoped the council will make the plans available in a public consultation so residents get a chance to give their views on the proposals.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s housing and transport spokeswoman, said: “Council officers met Aberdeen Cycle Forum to discuss a range of ideas including their vision for King Street.

“The standard of entries received was very impressive, including the winning design.

“All will be fed into our public engagement as we look to improve mobility and the environment around the city centre in future.”