Designs submitted for new Aberdeen nursery

Plans for a new Aberdeen nursery have been submitted for consideration by the local authority.

Aberdeen City Council has lodged proposals for a new single-storey nursery at Danestone Primary School, which also includes the formation of a play area.

The Danestone building is part of the council’s phase three project to deliver new nurseries and is one of a number of new buildings being created.

It was being undertaken to fulfil the Scottish Government’s expansion of funded early learning and childcare (ELC) from 600 hours to 1,140 hours by August.

This date has now been pushed back and there is not yet any information for when it will become a legal obligation.

The council has been continuing with design and development work for the new sites which will help it to deliver the provision for eligible children in the city when the legislation comes into force.