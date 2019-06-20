Video: Designs for improving streets in Aberdeen community go on display

New concept designs for a major Aberdeen street project have been unveiled to the public.

Sustrans and Aberdeen City Council have been working together on the Tilly-Wood Street Design Project, which will lead to significant improvements to Tillydrone and Woodside.

Around 3,000 residents have engaged with the initiative over the past year, and 500 children have also been involved.

The designs show proposals to reduce the speed of traffic travelling along Hayton Road and Don Street, improve and widen pavements, build better crossings and enhance public space through greenery and play.

Emily Davie, Sustrans Scotland street design project co-ordinator, said: “2016-17 is when the legacy of the project really started.

“Originally it was just Hayton Road, but we wanted to strengthen that through Woodside.

“We’re presenting back the findings of the consultation and coming up with a concept that we can hand over to Aberdeen City Council that can be developed further.

“People take great pride in where they come from, and that’s reflected in the underpass and the gateways. The level of engagement really shows that people want to see change in their area.

“We’ve used the extensive feedback gathered during March and April to refine the initial designs into a concept that we hope Aberdeen City Council will develop further and apply for funding through Sustrans Places for Everyone Programme.”

Under the plans there would be a more welcoming entrance into Don Street and Western Road and improvements would be made to the underpass at Hayton Road, to help residents feel more comfortable using it.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “We are delighted that the concept designs for these ambitious proposals have been finalised and would like to say a big thank you to those involved, particularly the local residents who have so enthusiastically taken part in the process.”

To see all of the plans, visit: tillywoodproposals.commonplace.is/