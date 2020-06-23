Description of men seen acting suspiciously near Aberdeen woods released by police

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for help to trace two men after they were reported acting suspiciously near a wooded area.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm yesterday in a wooded area near Contlaw Road in Milltimber.

The first man is white, and believed to be aged between 50 and 60 years old. He is around 5ft 10in tall, large build with grey receding hair and a stubbly bread. He was wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue gilet.

The second man is Asian, between 16 and 18 years old. He is around 5ft 11in tall with an athletic build. He was wearing a red hoodie and denim jeans.

Constable Mark Barber, of Whinhill Police Office, said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the report, however I would like to reassure the local community that there is no wider concern or threat.

“Anyone who saw people matching this description or saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2116 of June 22.”