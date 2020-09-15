Des: What time is the second part of the Dennis Nilsen drama on tonight?

The second episode of Des, which tells the story of Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen, will air tonight.

Doctor Who star David Tennant will continue his portrayal of the Muswell Hill Murderer at 9pm.

You can watch the first episode on STVPlayer here, or read our review below.

David Tennant praised for chilling portrayal of serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Viewers reacted positively to last night’s first episode, with David Tennant praised for his “spine chilling” resemblance to the killer, with another adding “a difficult watch, but he’s a compelling presence on screen2.

There was even praise for how well the actor managed to portray both Nilsen’s mannerisms and his accent.

The series is told from the perspective of the killer, who died in prison in 2018 at the age of 72.

He carried out a murder spree in the late 70s and 80s, killing as many as 15 young men, many of them homeless homosexuals after luring them into his north London home.

He was jailed for life in 1983, with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 25 years, for six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

The three-part drama is based on material from Masters’ book Killing For Company and covers Nilsen’s arrest and trial.

Who was Dennis Nilsen?

Nilsen, who was born on November 23, 1945, grew up in the north-east after his dad Olav, a Norwegian soldier, left the family.

His grandad Andrew Whyte became the father figure in his life, and the pair became close. Nilsen was a few weeks short of his sixth birthday when his grandfather died.

It was the second time a “father” had left him, and he was convinced the trauma of his loss had a lasting impact on him and indeed put him on the path to murder.

After his death on October 31, 1951, Mr Whyte’s body was returned to the family home. Nilsen’s mother took him to see his grandfather’s body – although she told him he was sleeping.

Nilsen believed it was this failure to explain death to him which provided the catalyst for the crimes he committed later in life.

